Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 570

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,370,425 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 23, 2021.

7,866 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 667 children and 175 medical workers.

84,935 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 9% of cases.

2,070 persons hospitalised, 123 persons died and 2,305 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,237,973 persons recovered and 55,284 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,593,275 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

