Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 571

2,379,483 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 24, 2021.

9,058 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 849 children and 137 medical workers.

82,181 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

2,060 persons hospitalised, 140 persons died and 2,415 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,240,388 persons recovered and 55,424 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,633,853 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

