Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 578

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,435,413 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of October 1, 2021.

12,034 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 1,059 children and 248 medical workers.

132,445 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

2,637 persons hospitalised, 172 persons died and 3,264 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,258,455 persons recovered and 56,446 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,875,426 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: