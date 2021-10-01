Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 582

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,469,856 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of October 5, 2021.

9,846 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 918 children and 207 medical workers.

74,125 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

1,881 persons hospitalised, 317 persons died and 4,229 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,268,752 persons recovered and 57,206 died from COVID-19.

In total, 13,003,972 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

