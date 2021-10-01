Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 583

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,482,518 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of October 6, 2021.

12,662 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 1,186 children and 271 medical workers.

135,559 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

3,745 persons hospitalised, 320 persons died and 4,630 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,273,382 persons recovered and 57,526 died from COVID-19.

In total, 13,058,358 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

