Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 585

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,514,005 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of October 8, 2021.

16,362 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 1,553 children and 431 medical workers.

135,559 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

3,526 persons hospitalised, 241 persons died and 4,720 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,282,482 persons recovered and 58,081 died from COVID-19.

In total, 13,164,600 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

