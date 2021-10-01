Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 588

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,550,089 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of October 11, 2021.

8,832 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 863 children and 78 medical workers.

52,064 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 17% of cases.

2,672 persons hospitalised, 207 persons died and 2,053 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,292,480 persons recovered and 58,700 died from COVID-19.

In total, 13,277,259 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

Photo credits: unman

