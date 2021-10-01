Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 589

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,562,085 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of October 12, 2021.

11,996 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 1,262 children and 227 medical workers.

123,230 people vaccinated against COVID-19.

2,274 persons hospitalised, 352 persons died and 5,419 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,297,899 persons recovered and 59,052 died from COVID-19.

In total, 13,323,492 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

