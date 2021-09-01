Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 574

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered.









2,395,404 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of September 27, 2021.

3,007 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 286 children and 32 medical workers.

26,912 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 11% of cases.

1,478 persons hospitalised, 94 persons died and 952 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,245,144 persons recovered and 55,720 died from COVID-19.

In total, 12,710,080 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: