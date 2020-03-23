COVID-19 tests, medical equipment and supplies arrived in Ukraine from China

An IL-76 aircraft of the Ukrainian Armed Forces delivered a batch of coronavirus tests to Boryspil Airport from Chinese Guangzhou.

The military aircraft has delivered two types of tests to Ukraine: for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and 250,000 tests for rapid diagnostics. In addition, it has delivered medical masks of various degrees of protection, disinfectants, artificial respirating units and othe rmeans necessary to combat COVID-19.

Photo credits: Presidential office FB

Medicines, including PCR tests, will be transferred to laboratories in every region of Ukraine as early as Monday.

“Rapid tests will be used by emergency teams to test people with fever and suspected coronavirus disease. If a rapid test result is positive, doctors should take an additional sample to confirm in the laboratory with a PCR test.

This is only the first shipment of medical supplies from China. Several more flights are scheduled this week.”

EMPR

Source: ukrpravda

Tags: