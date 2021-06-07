Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 462

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,215,052 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 7, 2021.

535 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 30 children and 51 medical workers.

17,591 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 3% of cases.

601 persons hospitalised (56% of total cases revealed), 33 persons died and 1,743 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,094,971 persons recovered and 51,215 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,346,878 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

