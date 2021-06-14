Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 469

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,223,978 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 14, 2021.

420 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 32 children and 2 medical workers.

17,856 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

464 persons hospitalised, 13 persons died and 3,328 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,130,665 persons recovered and 51,692 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,516,186 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

