Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 470

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,224,992 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 14, 2021.

1,014 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 43 children and 51 medical workers.

54,732 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

401 persons hospitalised, 77 persons died and 5,511 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,136,176 persons recovered and 51,769 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,548,499 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

