Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 471

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,226,037 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 16, 2021.

1,045 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 46 children and 23 medical workers.

58,853 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

699 persons hospitalised, 78 persons died and 4,802persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,140,978 persons recovered and 51,847 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,576,820 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

