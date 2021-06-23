Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 478

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,230,977 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 23, 2021.

835 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 33 children and 25 medical workers.

48,197 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

419 persons hospitalised, 70 persons died and 2,292 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,155,261 persons recovered and 52,123 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,717,176 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

