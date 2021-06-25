Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 480

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,232,790 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 25, 2021.

876 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 36 children and 32 medical workers.

45,720 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

489 persons hospitalised, 53 persons died and 2,405 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,160,137 persons recovered and 52,234 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,759,153 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

