Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 483

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,234,281 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 28, 2021.

285 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 19 children and 3 medical workers.

19,477 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

384 persons hospitalised, 9 persons died and 723 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,163,792 persons recovered and 52,295 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,806,892 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

