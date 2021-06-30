Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 485

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,235,096 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of June 30, 2021.

633 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 31 children and 19 medical workers.

45,794 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

360 persons hospitalised, 40 persons died and 2,294 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,166,668 persons recovered and 52,340 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,840,333 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

