Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 486

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.

2,235,801 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 1, 2021.

705 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 28 children and 18 medical workers.

40,038 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

464 persons hospitalised, 51 persons died and 1,719 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,168,387 persons recovered and 52,391 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,861,246 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR









Tags: