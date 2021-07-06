Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 491

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,238,364 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 6, 2021.

541 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 26 children and 11 medical workers.

40,517 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

266 persons hospitalised, 20 persons died and 1,086 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2 172 687 persons recovered and 52,504 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,945,216 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

