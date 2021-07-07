Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 492

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,238,364 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 7, 2021.

610 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 40 children and 20 medical workers.

46,168 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

458 persons hospitalised, 22 persons died and 1,666 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,238,974 persons recovered and 52,537 died from COVID-19.

In total, 10,965,456 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

