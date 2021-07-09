Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 494

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,240,246 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 9, 2021.

655 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 31 children and 37 medical workers.

41,607 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

396 persons hospitalised, 12 persons died and 885 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,176,110 persons recovered and 52,572 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,001,742 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

