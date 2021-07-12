Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 497

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.
2,240,753 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 12, 2021.
507 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 41 children and 33 medical workers.
40,197 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.
364 persons hospitalised, 20 persons died and 809 persons recovered for the last day.
For the whole period of pandemic 2,176,919 persons recovered and 52,592 died from COVID-19.
In total, 11,020,262 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.coronavirus covid-19 Ukraine