Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 497

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,240,753 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 12, 2021.

507 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 41 children and 33 medical workers.

40,197 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

364 persons hospitalised, 20 persons died and 809 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,176,919 persons recovered and 52,592 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,020,262 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

