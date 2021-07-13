Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 498

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,241,698 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 13, 2021.

481 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 28 children and 11 medical workers.

41,120 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

249 persons hospitalised, 36 persons died and 750 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,178,279 persons recovered and 52,640 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,063,662 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

