Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 500

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,242,245 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 16, 2021.

737 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 50 children and 16 medical workers.

43,649 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,25% of cases.

422 persons hospitalised, 17 persons died and 616 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,179,076 persons recovered and 52,665 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,082,234 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: