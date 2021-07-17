Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 501

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,244,196 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 11, 2021.

591 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 41 children and 9 medical workers.

41,372 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,42% of cases.

438 persons hospitalised, 16 persons died and 676 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,180,957 persons recovered and 52,718 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,138,052 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: