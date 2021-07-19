Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 503

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,244,677 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 13, 2021.

182 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 11 children and 0 medical workers.

16,970 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,15% of cases.

307 persons hospitalised, 5 persons died and 187 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,181,385 persons recovered and 52,731 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,161,068 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: