Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 506

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,246,656 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 22, 2021.

726 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 54 children and 22 medical workers.

43,267 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,7% of cases.

402 persons hospitalised, 21 persons died and 501 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,183,003 persons recovered and 52,790 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,221,402 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

EMPR

Tags: