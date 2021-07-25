Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 509

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,248,450 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 25, 2021.

286 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 19 children and 2 medical workers.

39,406 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 0,7% of cases.

422 persons hospitalised, 12 persons died and 159 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,184,195 persons recovered and 52,847 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,271,382 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

