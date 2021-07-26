Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 510

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,248,663 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 26, 2021.

213 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 11 children and 0 medical workers.

15,795 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 0,14% of cases.

236 persons hospitalised, 2 persons died and 170 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,184,365 persons recovered and 52,849 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,278,944 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

