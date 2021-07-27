Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 511

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,249,344 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 27, 2021.

681 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 37 children and 5 medical workers.

44,739 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,5% of cases.

266 persons hospitalised, 27 persons died and 515 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,184,880 persons recovered and 52,876 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,301,274 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

