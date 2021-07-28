Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 512

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,250,061 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 28, 2021.

717 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 36 children and 97 medical workers.

46,244 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,6% of cases.

507 persons hospitalised, 15 persons died and 459 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,185,339 persons recovered and 52,891 died from COVID-19.

In total, 111,321,947 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

