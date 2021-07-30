Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 514

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,251,869 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of July 30, 2021.

962 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 51 children and 49 medical workers.

41,238 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2,3% of cases.

488 persons hospitalised, 14 persons died and 504 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,186,353 persons recovered and 52,930 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,360,926 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

