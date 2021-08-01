Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 516

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,253,269 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 1, 2021.

484 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 16 children and 7 medical workers.

26,450 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2,2% of cases.

473 persons hospitalised, 6 persons died and 131 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,186,994 persons recovered and 52,951 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,395,330 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

