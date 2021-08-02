Home » Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 517

Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 517

, 0

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.




2,253,534 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 2, 2021.

265 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 11 children and 1 medical workers.

17,047 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 1,6% of cases.

385 persons hospitalised, 4 persons died and 176 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,187,170 persons recovered and 52,955 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,404,184 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

