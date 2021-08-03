Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 518

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,254,361 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 3, 2021.

827 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 68 children and 26 medical workers.

39,622 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2,1% of cases.

334 persons hospitalised, 26 persons died and 533 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,187,703 persons recovered and 52,981 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,424,130 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

