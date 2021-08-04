Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 519

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,255,345 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 4, 2021.

984 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 59 children and 48 medical workers.

47,442 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

572 persons hospitalised, 43 persons died and 570 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,188,273 persons recovered and 53,024 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,446,663 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

