Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 520

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,256,397 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 5, 2021.

1,052 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 81 children and 37 medical workers.

46,074 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2% of cases.

532 persons hospitalised, 25 persons died and 542 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,188,815 persons recovered and 53,049 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,467,613 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

