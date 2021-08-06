Coronavirus in Ukraine: Day 521

Daily updates on coronavirus data in Ukraine, including the regional dimensions, since the first COVID-19 case was registered on March 3, 2020.









2,257,478 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Ukraine as of August 6, 2021.

1,081 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ukraine for the last 24 hours, including 74 children and 32 medical workers.

42,597 tests fulfilled for the last day and COVID-19 detected in about 2,5% of cases.

516 persons hospitalised, 16 persons died and 478 persons recovered for the last day.

For the whole period of pandemic 2,189,293 persons recovered and 53,049 died from COVID-19.

In total, 11,487,542 tests on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) fulfilled for the whole period of pandemic.

