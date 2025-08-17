“Cynical and Unacceptable”: Language Ombudswoman Responds to Putin’s Demands on Russian Language and Church in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language, Olena Ivanovska, has sharply condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demands to grant the Russian language official status in Ukraine and to provide security guarantees for Russian Orthodox churches.

Ivanovska called the demands “cynical and unacceptable,” stressing that they have nothing to do with human rights or freedom of choice.

“These demands are cynical and unacceptable. They have nothing to do with human rights or freedom of choice. They are a weapon of ideological warfare, aimed at undermining Ukrainian independence, dividing society, and dragging us back into colonial status,” Ivanovska said.

She emphasized that Russian in Ukraine is “an instrument of imperial policy, not a language of communication,” while describing the Moscow Patriarchate as “part of the same machinery of subjugation.”

“Thousands of lives have been lost on the front, in our peaceful cities and villages — and each one proves: our language, our faith, our culture are not for sale and not to be traded for an illusory ‘peace,’” she stressed.

Ivanovska warned that concessions on the language issue would directly endanger Ukraine’s freedom.

“We must be aware: concessions on language are concessions on freedom. A step back on language is a step toward losing the state. Ukrainian was, is, and will remain the only state language,” the Ombudswoman concluded. To remind, on August 16, a meeting took place in Alaska between U.S. President Donald Trump and russian Vladimir putin. The sides did not reach any official agreements or announce a ceasefire in Ukraine. Media reports indicated that during the talks with Trump, Putin pressed for guarantees that the Russian language be granted official status in Ukraine, as well as “security for Russian Orthodox churches.”

EMPR