Danilov commented on Russia’s State Duma voting to recognise LPR and DPR independence

Danilov’s direct speech: “To date, we do not see it (the risk of a full-scale offensive – ed.). Can there be any problems on the part of the Russian Federation? Yes, they can. We are ready for this. But we do not understand how in the 21st century another country can say that it will kill us. Can you tell me what it is?! I don’t know what to call it: genocide, terrorism.

What to call the fact that they (deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation – ed.) are going to recognize (“independence” the so-called “DPR” and “LPR” – ed.). Well, it is such a country. Can we change the minds of these people in Moscow? They seized Crimea, they launched a war on the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Danilov added that the Ukrainian authorities would respond to violations of sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, he clarified that Ukraine would respond to such a violation after the relevant resolution and not in advance.

The Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council said that he had answered questions from people’s deputies at the closed-door meeting on the security and combat readiness of the Ukrainian army amid news of a possible Russian invasion in the coming days.

Danilov assured that the risk of a full-scale war against Ukraine between February 15 and 17 is very low.

Stefanchuk added that people’s deputies had discussed issues constituting a state secret during the closed-door meeting. According to him, the discussions gave calmness and confidence in Ukraine’s security to parliamentarians.

The meeting was attended by members of the parliamentary presidium and faction leaders (except for the co-chairs of the Opposition Platform For Life faction), Prime Minister Denys Shmygal, Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi.

On February 15, the State Duma will consider resolutions on recognition of the so-called “independence from Ukraine” of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

According to Israeli journalists, the American leadership allegedly secretly informed Israeli leaders that Russia was ready to launch a large-scale offensive in Ukraine on February 15.

According to the German newspaper Der Spiegel, the United States warned the leadership of all NATO members that Russia had set a date for the launch of a large-scale offensive – February 16.

Since January, US officials have said Russia is preparing a provocation as a pretext for invasion.

