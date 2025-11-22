Fire Point Co-Owner Confirms Ties to Key Figures in Major Ukrainian Energy Corruption Mindich Case

Denys Shtilerman, co-owner and chief designer of Fire Point, acknowledged that corruption suspect Tymur Mindich sought a 50% stake in the company. He also confirmed that Ihor Fursenko – featured in NABU and SAPO’s “Midas” tapes – previously worked at Fire Point.

Shtilerman also said that Mykhailo Zukerman, brother of another suspect in the energy-sector embezzlement case, serves as his personal banker. He admitted visiting Zukerman’s laundering back office, most recently in 2024.

Businessman Tymur Mindich, who is suspected in a corruption case in Ukraine’s energy sector, sought to obtain 50% of the shares of the arms company Fire Point, which, among other things, produces the long-range Flamingo missiles.

This was confirmed at a press conference by Fire Point co-owner and chief designer Denys Shtilerman, Suspilne reports.

He said that Mindich and “other people” approached them with an offer to become co-owners after Fire Point’s products successfully passed tests in March 2024. However, according to Shtilerman, the businessman offered “too little” money, and the company concluded that “his proposal was not competitive at all.”

“One of the people who offered to become our co-owner was Mindich. The negotiations lasted quite a long time, he showed great interest, but in the end we turned him down, although we remained acquainted. We had a shared interest — the artist (Vladyslav) Shereshevskyi, whose work he enjoyed. I like it too. Nothing more,” Shtilerman said.

Overall, Fire Point’s founders claim they invested $1.5 million of their own funds into weapons production.

Shtilerman also confirmed that Ihor Fursenko, one of the figures in the NABU and SAPO “Midas” tapes, worked for them.

“Ihor Fursenko and his subordinate were handling the evacuation of my wife from Russia. My ex-wife and two children lived in Russia and were reluctant to leave. I spoke with Ihor maybe three times in my life. That’s what he handled. He was employed as an administrator,” Shtilerman said.

He also stated that Mykhailo Zukerman – the brother of another suspect in the anti-corruption investigation into embezzlement in the energy sector, Oleksandr Zukerman – is his personal banker.

The Fire Point co-founder acknowledged that he visited the back office for meetings with Zukerman and says he last visited him in 2024. The reason for these visits was that “he is my banker, to whom I entrusted my money — and he holds it.”

In addition, the company’s founders said that NABU did not conduct searches at their facilities, but they did provide detectives with documents in the case involving possible price inflation for drone systems by six other firms.

To remind, on November 10, NABU announced a major Operation “Midas” to expose corruption in the energy sector, during which more than 70 searches were conducted. According to investigators, the organizers of the scheme received up to 15% of the value of Energoatom’s state contracts in the form of kickbacks. The kickbacks were paid by contracting companies that participants in the scheme forced Energoatom to work with.

NABU released recordings of conversations between the suspects, identified by code names, and stated that the scheme involved:

“Rocket” (a former adviser to ex-Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko)

(a former adviser to ex-Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko) “Tenor” (former Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at Energoatom)

(former Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security at Energoatom) a well-known businessman and four other individuals.

Investigators say they managed to launder $100 million.

Energoatom stated that it fully cooperates with law enforcement, supports a transparent investigation, and provides all requested materials.

The President’s Office said that all those involved in corruption schemes in the energy sector must be punished. President Zelensky stressed the need for “effective action” and inevitable accountability.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that NABU searched the home of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich, who left Ukraine only hours before. The State Border Guard Service said it does not have access to information about his departure.

The outlet also reported that Andrii Syniuk, First Deputy Head of SAP, may have had contact with Mindich — but Syniuk denied this. SAP head Oleksandr Klymenko then formed a commission to investigate a possible information leak.

On November 11, Energoatom’s Supervisory Board said it takes the corruption allegations extremely seriously, will convene a special meeting to assess the situation, and will determine further steps.

Energoatom also emphasized that the recent corruption scandal has not affected production plans or the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear power plants.

NABU detective team leader Oleksandr Abakumov said that businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Mindich left the country, and the bureau is trying to determine who might have facilitated his departure. He added that investigators recorded the involvement of four Ukrainian government ministers from different periods in the corruption case.

On November 11, the Ministry of Justice confirmed that investigative actions involving Minister Herman Halushchenko took place as part of the Energoatom corruption case. The ministry said the minister is cooperating with investigators and refrains from commenting until the investigation is complete.

On November 11, NABU published another episode of the “NABU tapes,” showing how members of the criminal organization involved in the Energoatom embezzlement scheme allegedly transferred money to a former deputy prime minister referred to internally as “Che Guevara.” This refers to former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who was charged the same day.

Former Economy Minister (2019–2020) and President of the Kyiv School of Economics Timofiy Milovanov announced his resignation from Energoatom’s Supervisory Board. Later, Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko stated that the government is rebooting Energoatom’s governance; its first step was dissolving the Supervisory Board.

On November 11, during a court hearing on the preventive measure for Ihor Myroniuk, the prosecutor said that Herman Halushchenko, Oleksiy Chernyshov, and Tymur Mindich are all suspects in the Energoatom embezzlement case and are under investigation.

On November 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court ordered Ludmyla Zorina, a private entrepreneur, to be held in custody for 60 days with bail set at 12 million UAH — which has already been posted.

Private entrepreneur Lesia Ustymenko was also ordered into 60 days’ custody with bail of 25 million UAH. She appears in the case as an employee of the back office. Her bail was posted, and she was released from the detention center.

Former adviser to ex-Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko Ihor Myroniuk was placed in custody until January 8, 2026, with bail set at 126 million UAH. In the NABU tapes he is identified as “Rocket.”

Energoatom’s Executive Director for Physical Protection and Security Dmytro Basov received 60 days’ detention with bail set at 40 million UAH. He appears in the case as “Tenor.”

Energoatom’s Executive Director for Security Ihor Fursenko was ordered held until January 8, 2026, with bail of 95 million UAH. In the NABU tapes, Fursenko is referred to as “Ryoschyk.”

Former Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov, who investigators say appears as “Che Guevara,” was ordered held until January 16, 2026, with bail set at 51 million UAH. The amount has already been posted and he has been released.

