First COVID-19 patient in Ukraine defeated coronavirus. However, one can talk about recovery only if two tests prove to be negative.

The Chernivtsi resident, who had returned from Italy and had become the first officially registered patient with COVID-19, was tested negative for coronavirus.

This was announced at a briefing by the deputy head of the Chernivtsi Regional State Administration Natalya Gusak.

According to her, one can talk about recovery only if two tests prove to be negative.

“Today we received the first negative result from patient No. 1, whose previous results were positive. That is, in two days this patient will be tested again, and if the test also proves to be negative, then we can talk about recovery and discharge of the patient,” she stressed.

EMPR

Source: hvylya

