French President Macron to visit Ukraine

French leader Emmanuel Macron will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Before that, on February 7, Macron will meet Russian President Putin in Moscow.







French President Emmanuel Macron will visit Ukraine on February 8, as reported by a source in the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The French leader will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Yesterday, the head of the Ukrainian state had a telephone conversation with Macron. According to Zelensky, the leaders discussed countering security challenges and intensifying the peace process within the Normandy format.

The parties also agreed on further joint steps to maintain Ukraine’s resilience and strengthen financial and economic cooperation.

According to Reuters, the French president will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 7. They report that the parties intend to discuss the situation around Ukraine, as world leaders are trying to avoid a major conflict with Russia over Ukraine.

Earlier, on January 20, Macron called on the European Union to quickly develop a new security plan with proposals to ease tensions with Russia due to concerns that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine.

