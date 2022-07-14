Germany published a full list of weapons and ammunition it is sending to Ukraine

Ukraine continues to receive military assistance from international partners. Thus, the Federal Government of Germany has published a complete list of the necessary weapons that will be provided to Ukraine.

It includes both lethal and non-lethal military support. This assistance was made possible owing to German funds for security capacity building.







In 2022 the budget for security capacity building was increased to 2 billion Euros. These funds were allocated to provide weapons to Ukraine. So, in terms of a list of weapons, it is quite decent. Everything is in here: from bullets and anti-tank mines to multiple launch rocket systems and air defense systems.

Delivered military support to Ukraine:

3,000 anti-tank weapons Panzerfaust 3 with 900 firing devices;

14,900 anti-tank mines;

500 Man Portable Air Defense Systems STINGER;

2,700 Man Portable Air Defense Systems STRELA;

7 self-propelled howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 including adaption, training, and spare parts (joint project with the Netherlands);

21.8 million rounds of ammunition for fire arms;

50 bunker buster missiles;

100 MG 3 machine guns with 500 spare barrels and breechblocks;

100,000 hand grenades;

5,300 explosive charges;

100,000 meters of detonation cord and 100,000 detonators;

350,000 detonators;

10,500 projectiles of 155 mm artillery ammunition;

10 anti-drone guns*;

14 anti-drone sensors and jammers*;

100 auto-injector devices;

28,000 combat helmets;

15 pallets of military clothes;

280 vehicles (trucks, minibuses, SUVs);

100 tents;

12 electric generators;

6 pallets of explosive ordnance disposal material;

125 binoculars;

1200 hospital beds;

18 palettes of medical material, 60 surgical lights;

protective clothing, surgical masks;

10,000 sleeping bags;

600 safety glasses;

1 RF system;

3,000 field telephones with 5,000 cable reels and carrying straps;

1 field hospital (joint project with Estonia);

353 night vision goggles;

4 electronic anti-drone devices;

165 field glasses;

medical supplies (including backpacks, and first aid kits);

38 laser range finders;

diesel and gasoline fuel (ongoing deliveries);

10 tons AdBlue;

500 medical gauzes;

402,000 pre-packed military Meals Ready;

MiG-29 spare parts;

30 armored vehicles.

And here is another list.

According to the German Ministry of Defense, it includes what they are planning to send to Ukraine. This means we will have to wait for it to arrive.

53,000 anti-aircraft ammunition;

8 mobile ground surveillance radars and thermal imaging devices;

3 Panzerhaubitzen 2000;

4,000 rounds of anti-aircraft guns ammunition;

10 (+10 optional) autonomous surface drones*;

14 truck tractor trains and 14 semi-trailers*;

2 tractors and 4 trailers;

43 reconnaissance drones;

1 high-frequency device with equipment;

10 protected vehicles*;

7 radio jammers*;

8 electronic anti-drone devices*;

4 mobile, remotely controlled and protected mine clearing systems*;

65 refrigerators for medicines;

1 vehicle decontamination system;

54 M113 armored personnel carriers (systems from Denmark, upgrades financed by Germany);

30 self-propelled anti-aircraft guns GEPARD, including about 6,000 rounds of ammunition*;

Air defense system IRIS-T SLM*;

counter battery radar system COBRA*;

80 pick-up trucks*;

3 multiple rocket launchers MARS with ammunition;

100,000 first aid kits*;

3 armored recovery vehicles*.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that they do not provide additional information for security reasons. This is about the method, as well as the timing of the supply of weapons. We will know it is in Ukraine when it starts helping to effectively destroy the enemy.

All items, marked with a star, are financed by German funds for security capacity building. Part of this assistance requires upgrades, or the production has not yet been completed. In addition, in order to effectively use certain positions, the Ukrainian military must undergo ongoing training.

It must be noted that the day before, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov had the opportunity to talk with his colleague from Germany Christine Lambrecht. He stressed that “good news” awaits our state. The minister also thanked the German partners. He emphasized the unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine in countering Russian aggression. According to Reznikov, the weapons that Germany will provide us will strengthen our defense capability.

EMPR