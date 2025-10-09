Hrynchuk: Only Ukraine Can Ensure Safe Operation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Safe operation of the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant (ZNPP) can only be guaranteed by a Ukrainian operator, namely the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company (NAEK) “Energoatom.”

This was stated today, October 4, by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk in an interview with LB live, according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine. It was reported by Suspilne.

“Over the years of Ukraine’s independence, the equipment at ZNPP has been modernized. Safe operation of the plant can only be ensured by ‘Energoatom,’” the Ministry cites Hrynchuk.

The minister emphasized that the plant’s equipment has been modernized and many systems have been replaced, so only licensed personnel — that is, employees of the Ukrainian operator — can guarantee its safe operation. Russian nuclear specialists are not familiar with the specifics of ZNPP, making its operation under their control unacceptable.

“The goal of all parties should be to prevent any incidents. And this can actually be done: pressure on Russia must be increased. This is the task of the entire civilized world,” Hrynchuk said.

As of October 4, the ZNPP remains without external power. Since September 23, the plant’s needs have been supplied by diesel generators.

What is known about the blackout at ZNPP

On September 23, the temporarily occupied ZNPP experienced its tenth blackout since the beginning of the occupation.

According to nuclear energy expert Olha Kosharna, the shutdown of the plant’s last power line occurred against the backdrop of Russian plans to connect the station to Russia’s energy system.

According to a study based on satellite images by the international organization Greenpeace Ukraine on September 27, the loss of the last power line at the temporarily occupied ZNPP on September 23 was caused by deliberate sabotage by Russian forces.

The head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate, Oleh Korikov, emphasized that the occupiers’ disregard for nuclear safety requirements and the shelling of power lines could lead to the worst-case scenario, as the diesel fuel reserves for the generators are unknown.

The former head of ZNPP’s operational unit, Oleh Dudar, stated that the power loss at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant constitutes an emergency situation and a violation of safe operation conditions. He warned that, without action, the blackout could potentially lead to a nuclear accident.

On September 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to the situation. He noted that the temporarily occupied ZNPP had been disconnected from the Ukrainian power grid for seven days. The plant is being powered by backup diesel generators, one of which has already failed. The situation at the plant is emergency-level and critical.

The European Union called on Russia to immediately cease military actions near ZNPP and restore external power supply. The EU also emphasized that the only way to reduce risks is to withdraw Russian troops from the plant and return it under Ukrainian control.

Earlier, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga stated that Russia deliberately cut off power at the temporarily occupied ZNPP. The shutdown, described as a test, was carried out manually as Russia prepares to connect the plant to its own energy system.

