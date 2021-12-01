37% of adults have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Ukraine

Ukrainians have received over 25 million vaccinations against COVID-19.

Almost 44 percent of adults have at least one dose of the vaccine, and 37 percent have been vaccinated twice, according to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.







37.2 percent of Ukraine’s adult population has received a full course of vaccination against the coronavirus disease, and at least 43.8 percent have received at least one vaccination.

Such data were provided by the Ukrainian Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday, December 3.

According to official data, over 25 million people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

A total of more than 13.6 million people have been vaccinated since the start of the vaccination campaign. Of these, 11.5 million have received two doses.

Over the past 24hrs, 13.700 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus disease have been recorded in Ukraine.

Of these, 1,279 children and 222 health workers were infected. 509 people died of the disease, almost three thousand Ukrainians were hospitalized.

EMPR

Source: dw

Tags: