Ukrainian police uncovered 654 Wagner and Redut mercenaries during over 70 raids in Ukraine and Moldova, sharing information on 280 foreign fighters with international authorities.

Over 70 simultaneous raids are currently underway in Ukraine and Moldova — at the residences of suspects and their relatives.

As a result of these searches, police investigators have already announced eleven suspicions against Ukrainian citizens who, during martial law, joined the enemy and participated in combat operations against Ukrainian forces as part of Wagner and Redut PMC.

Within the second phase of the operation, through the Department of International Police Cooperation of the National Police of Ukraine, the Europol Siena channel, and Interpol channels, Ukrainian police transmitted information about over 280 foreign mercenaries who fought against Ukraine to the competent authorities of other countries. These include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.