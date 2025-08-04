“I’ve Known Yermak for 20 Years”: Former Luhansk Governor Haidai Jailed in High-Profile Drone Corruption Case

The High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) has ordered the detention of former head of the Luhansk Regional Administration, Serhiy Haidai, as part of a major corruption case involving the procurement of drones and electronic warfare equipment.

Judge Ihor Strohyi partially granted a motion from NABU detectives, imposing detention with the option of release on 10 million UAH bail, the Anti-Corruption Action Center reports.

Haidai was also assigned several procedural obligations:

Appear upon first request from detectives, prosecutors, or judges;

Not leave Uzhhorod without permission;

Report any change in residence or employment;

Surrender his foreign passport;

Avoid contact with other suspects and witnesses;

Refrain from visiting a specific military unit;

Wear an electronic monitoring bracelet.

During the hearing, fragments of recorded conversations between suspects were presented.

These included references to Haidai’s ties with Presidential Office Head Andriy Yermak, discussions of dividing funds, and involving friendly forensic experts to resolve possible issues.

“I’ve Known Yermak for 20 Years. I’m the Only One Who Can Tell Him the Truth”, – Haidai said.

Further details on these conversations will be published in a separate report.

Earlier, VAKS also detained two other suspects in this case: MP Oleksii Kuznetsov (Servant of the People) and Zaporizhzhia businessman Vladyslav Marchenko.

The investigation by NABU and SAPO revealed a large-scale corruption scheme involving funds allocated by local governments in 2024–2025 for Ukraine’s defense needs.

To remind, NABU and SAPO notify six individuals, including Ukrainian top officials, of suspicion in case involving fraud in the procurement of UAVs and electronic warfare systems.

Earlier today, the High Anti-Corruption Court (VAKS) has ordered the detention of Vladyslav Marchenko, the de facto beneficiary of the drone manufacturer Akopters, in a large-scale corruption case involving the procurement of Ukrainian UAVs and electronic warfare equipment.

