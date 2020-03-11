The Cabinet of the Ministers of Ukraine, after the Vitali Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv, introduces three weeks quarantine because of COVID-19.

Schools and universities are shifting to online classes from March 12 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Classes will also be suspended at sports and art schools as well as kindergartens.

“We restrict public events in Kyiv. This applies to conferences, concerts and other events. Cinemas will cancel film shows, entertainment centers will also be closed,” the mayor of Kyiv added.

Klitschko says that control will be strengthened in shopping malls, health professionals will be in constant attendance there.

The restrictions will be in effect by the end of March.

According to him, public transport will continue operating as normal. Transport will be disinfected. “

Meanwhile, Kyiv has received rapid coronavirus tests.

“Now there are 1,200 of them but there will be 5,000 by the end of this week. The test systems will be distributed to 7 hospitals that have been chosen as basic for treating patients with suspected coronavirus.

The equipment for express testing at the airports is expected to arrive in the capital by the end of this week,” Klitschko reported.

EMPR